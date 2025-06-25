JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 2.85 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan European Growth & Income had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 92.01%.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Performance

Shares of JEGI opened at GBX 120.75 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £512.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.23. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 93.60 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 123.69 ($1.68).

Get JPMorgan European Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Attractive capital growth and a dependable income require a solid foundation

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc is an innovative investment trust offering the best of both worlds from a single share class structure. The Company allows growth-oriented investors to participate in the attractive long-term growth potential of European stock markets while also aiming to deliver a predictable dividend to income seekers.

Key points:

Expertise – Benefits from portfolio managers with long-standing experience investing in European markets, backed by the full strength and depth of J.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.