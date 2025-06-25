Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.97 EPS

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.97, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 508.15% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Anterix Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. Anterix has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anterix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anterix by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Anterix by 50.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 39,143 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 16.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

