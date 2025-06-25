Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of WGO stock opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.24 million, a P/E ratio of -125.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $65.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -544.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Winnebago Industries

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In related news, Director Kevin E. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 283.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 48,105 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.