Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Releases Earnings Results

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.85) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Edinburgh Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 90.88%.
Edinburgh Worldwide Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of EWI stock opened at GBX 166.47 ($2.27) on Wednesday. Edinburgh Worldwide has a twelve month low of GBX 133 ($1.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 202 ($2.75). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 161.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 172.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £617.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.78.
Edinburgh Worldwide Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Edinburgh Worldwide
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Insiders Chase Income and Stability in American Tower—Here’s Why
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.