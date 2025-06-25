Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Releases Earnings Results

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.85) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Edinburgh Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 90.88%.

Edinburgh Worldwide Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of EWI stock opened at GBX 166.47 ($2.27) on Wednesday. Edinburgh Worldwide has a twelve month low of GBX 133 ($1.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 202 ($2.75). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 161.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 172.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £617.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Edinburgh Worldwide Company Profile

The Trust aims for capital growth from a global portfolio of initially immature entrepreneurial companies, typically with a market capitalisation of less than $5bn at time of initial investment, which are believed to offer long-term growth potential (over at least five years). The portfolio does not seek to track the comparative index, hence a degree of volatility against companies index is inevitable.

