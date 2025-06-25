J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 351.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,716 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services makes up 1.0% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.65.

Shares of JBHT opened at $143.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.79 and a 12-month high of $200.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In other news, COO Nicholas Hobbs acquired 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,995.25. This represents a 1.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

