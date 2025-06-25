Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $835,000 Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 534.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 581.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRO stock opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.19 and a 200-day moving average of $110.94.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.85.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

