40,137 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 0.7% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,038,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $5,979,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 786.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Dbs Bank raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of EW stock opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $95.25.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 75.48%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $663,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,450.86. This trade represents a 16.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,879.68. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,648 shares of company stock worth $2,998,866 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

