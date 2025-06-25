Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 19,013 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 109,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 316,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 36,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $6,020,166.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,666.52. This trade represents a 43.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $4,973,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,826,041.72. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,227 shares of company stock worth $18,520,913. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $157.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays set a $166.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

