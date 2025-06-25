Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $19.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 429,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,518 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,180,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.2%

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $126.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.