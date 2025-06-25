53,330 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5%

SPYG opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.59.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.