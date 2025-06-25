Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in Bank of America by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Cfra Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.8%

BAC opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.