4,251 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Visa by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $351.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $648.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.27 and its 200-day moving average is $339.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $375.51.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,875. This trade represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $185,576.46. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,098 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,526 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

