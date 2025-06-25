Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $1,004.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and six have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,004.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $906.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Equinix has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $867.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $884.37.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.01%.

In other news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

