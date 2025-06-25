Balance Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 15,241 VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Balance Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 27,876 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 154,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 421,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 80,587 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Down 3.5%

MLN stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

