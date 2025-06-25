Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Has $8.18 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $86,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHV opened at $110.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

