Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $148,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 1,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 43,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.8%

PANW stock opened at $201.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a PE ratio of 115.25, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 227,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $39,281,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,854,038.83. This represents a 41.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $160,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,734.65. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 795,536 shares of company stock valued at $141,007,618. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile



Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

