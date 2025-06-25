Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lessened its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 213.8% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $217,898,829.91. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $281.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $316.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.63.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

