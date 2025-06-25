Edmp Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Edmp Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 4.6% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

