Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 70.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Eaton were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $42,839,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $2,147,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.78.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $343.55 on Wednesday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

