Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Sells 286 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.81.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

