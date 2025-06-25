Balance Wealth LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA)

Balance Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. Harbor International Compounders ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Balance Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Balance Wealth LLC owned 0.45% of Harbor International Compounders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSEA. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OSEA opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $468.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Company Profile

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

