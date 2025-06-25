Ferguson Shapiro LLC Has $666,000 Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.89. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $51.31.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.