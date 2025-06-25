Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP) Shares Sold by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September comprises about 4.8% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned 0.22% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September worth $12,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 179,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $1,829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $1,177,000. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $878,000.

NYSEARCA:ISEP opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (ISEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral ISEP was launched on Sep 1, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

