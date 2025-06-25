iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $297.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $300.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

