Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Shares Sold by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned 0.29% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,060,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,785,000. Holcombe Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,911,000. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,324,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFIX opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $65.15.

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

