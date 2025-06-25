Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 8,087 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0758 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.