Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 762 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5%

SCHG opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

