Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $255,000 Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Comcast by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

