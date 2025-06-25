Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Athena Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $275.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.27. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.