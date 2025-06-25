iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Increased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

