Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYLD. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $43.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.