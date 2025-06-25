97,496 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,496 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,458,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 11.73%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

