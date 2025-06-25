Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,093 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 286,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21,093 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.6% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $47,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 55,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,346,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 34.9% in the first quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Broadcom by 27.7% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 14,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $263.77 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.63.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,468 shares of company stock valued at $51,519,450 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

