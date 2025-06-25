International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

FLOT opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

