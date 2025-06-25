Mattern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 208 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.38. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

