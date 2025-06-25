Spire Wealth Management Purchases 57,596 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 678.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,090 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 57,596 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $437,177.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,122.50. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,738.45. The trade was a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $91.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

