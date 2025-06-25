KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Shares Acquired by PMV Capital Advisers LLC

PMV Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Free Report) by 442.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,315 shares during the period. KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of PMV Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PMV Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 477.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 390,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 323,174 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:KMLM opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $185.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of -0.32. KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06.

KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.