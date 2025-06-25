Reviewing CarParts.com (PRTS) & Its Peers

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CarParts.com to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

CarParts.com has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarParts.com’s competitors have a beta of 3.22, indicating that their average share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CarParts.com and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CarParts.com $588.85 million -$40.60 million -0.87 CarParts.com Competitors $6.91 billion $184.37 million 10.63

Analyst Recommendations

CarParts.com’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CarParts.com. CarParts.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CarParts.com and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarParts.com 0 1 2 0 2.67 CarParts.com Competitors 556 3129 4407 195 2.51

CarParts.com presently has a consensus target price of $1.93, suggesting a potential upside of 157.74%. As a group, “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies have a potential upside of 19.93%. Given CarParts.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CarParts.com is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.3% of CarParts.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of CarParts.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CarParts.com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarParts.com -8.67% -55.04% -22.14% CarParts.com Competitors -1,305.32% -136.76% -5.83%

Summary

CarParts.com beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories. The company sells its products to individual customers through its flagship website www.carparts.com and app; online marketplaces, including third-party auction sites and shopping portals; and auto parts wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. and changed its name to CarParts.com, Inc. in July 2020. CarParts.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

