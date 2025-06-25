Head-To-Head Contrast: Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) versus LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) and Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LKQ and Douglas Dynamics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LKQ $14.36 billion 0.68 $690.00 million $2.68 14.05 Douglas Dynamics $568.50 million 1.19 $56.15 million $2.72 10.73

Risk and Volatility

LKQ has higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Dynamics. Douglas Dynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LKQ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

LKQ has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Dynamics has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LKQ and Douglas Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LKQ 0 0 5 0 3.00 Douglas Dynamics 0 1 1 0 2.50

LKQ currently has a consensus target price of $52.60, indicating a potential upside of 39.71%. Douglas Dynamics has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.59%. Given LKQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LKQ is more favorable than Douglas Dynamics.

Profitability

This table compares LKQ and Douglas Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LKQ 4.97% 14.66% 5.91% Douglas Dynamics 11.00% 15.17% 6.21%

Dividends

LKQ pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Douglas Dynamics pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. LKQ pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Douglas Dynamics pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LKQ has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Douglas Dynamics is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of LKQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Douglas Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of LKQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Douglas Dynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Douglas Dynamics beats LKQ on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. In addition, the company distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, marine electronics, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. It serves collision and mechanical repair shops, and new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. The company operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy, the Czech Republic, Austria, Poland, Slovakia, Taiwan, and other European countries. LKQ Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories. The Work Truck Solutions segment primarily manufactures municipal snow and ice control products; provides truck and vehicle upfits where it attaches component pieces of equipment, truck bodies, racking, and storage solutions to a vehicle chassis for use by end users for work related purposes; and manufactures storage solutions for trucks and vans, and cable pulling equipment for trucks. This segment also offers up-fit and storage solutions. It also provides customized turnkey solutions to governmental agencies, such as Departments of Transportation and municipalities. The company sells its products under the FISHER, SNOWEX, WESTERN, TURFEX, SWEEPEX, HENDERSON, BRINEXTREME, and DEJANA brands. It distributes its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial and residential areas. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

