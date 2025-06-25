Spire Wealth Management Buys 3,429 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $214.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

