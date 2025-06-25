Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Straightline Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,477,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,167,000 after acquiring an additional 32,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $268.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,067 shares in the company, valued at $32,741,281.30. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Melius Research raised Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.90.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

