Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,314 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,903,846,000 after buying an additional 2,364,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after buying an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,621,929,000 after buying an additional 1,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,831,021,000 after buying an additional 2,792,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,467,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 7.4%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $93.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile



Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.



