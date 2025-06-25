Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Shares Up 23.1% – What’s Next?

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Free Report) rose 23.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Approximately 131,576,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,078% from the average daily volume of 4,140,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Trafalgar Property Group Stock Down 6.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of £306,957.00, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04.

About Trafalgar Property Group

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in residual property development business in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in the renting of residential properties. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

