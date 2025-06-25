CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Posts Earnings Results

CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CML Microsystems had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

CML Microsystems Stock Performance

LON:CML opened at GBX 230 ($3.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 6.38. CML Microsystems has a one year low of GBX 195 ($2.65) and a one year high of GBX 352.90 ($4.80). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 251.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 249.60.

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nigel G. Clark purchased 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £19,887.50 ($27,072.56). Corporate insiders own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

About CML Microsystems

(Get Free Report)

CML develops mixed-signal, RF and microwave semiconductors for global communications markets. The Group utilises a combination of outsourced manufacturing and in-house testing with trading operations in the UK, Asia and USA. CML targets sub-segments within Communication markets with strong growth profiles and high barriers to entry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.