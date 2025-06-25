Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.300-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.970-1.970 EPS.
Carnival Trading Up 8.0%
Shares of CUK stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. Carnival has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carnival stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.
About Carnival
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Analyst Sees Meta Hitting $800: What May Lead Shares to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.