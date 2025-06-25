Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.300-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.970-1.970 EPS.

Carnival Trading Up 8.0%

Shares of CUK stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. Carnival has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Get Carnival alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carnival stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.