BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $247.08, but opened at $260.00. BeOne Medicines shares last traded at $257.67, with a volume of 111,639 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded BeOne Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on BeOne Medicines from $348.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BeOne Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $207.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

BeOne Medicines Stock Up 3.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $1.93. BeOne Medicines had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 51,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.40, for a total transaction of $14,610,569.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.11, for a total transaction of $179,277.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,880 shares of company stock valued at $49,871,511. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

About BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

