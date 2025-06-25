Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 279069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Huntsman from $19.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUN

Huntsman Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,074,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 239,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,482,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,171,000 after acquiring an additional 130,702 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Huntsman by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,194,000 after acquiring an additional 125,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,529,000 after acquiring an additional 349,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 35,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.