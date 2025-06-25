Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $7.23. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 1,295 shares trading hands.
Cellcom Israel Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51.
Cellcom Israel Company Profile
Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.
