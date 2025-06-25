BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Taglich Brothers

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Taglich Brothers from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for BGSF’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on BGSF in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on BGSF from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $9.00 price target on BGSF in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

BGSF stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. BGSF has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 million, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. BGSF had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $63.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BGSF will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

