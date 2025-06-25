Reviewing Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) & Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF)

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) and Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.9% of Nano Dimension shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Nano Dimension shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oxford Instruments and Nano Dimension, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Instruments 0 0 0 1 4.00 Nano Dimension 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A Nano Dimension -144.35% -9.90% -9.38%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Oxford Instruments and Nano Dimension’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Oxford Instruments has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Dimension has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxford Instruments and Nano Dimension”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Instruments $591.25 million 2.41 $63.73 million N/A N/A Nano Dimension $57.78 million 5.34 -$95.89 million ($0.40) -3.55

Oxford Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Dimension.

Summary

Oxford Instruments beats Nano Dimension on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc provide scientific technology products and services for academic and commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and Raman microscopy; deposition tools comprising plasma enhanced chemical vapour deposition, chemical vapour deposition, inductively coupled plasma chemical vapour deposition, atomic layer deposition, and ion beam deposition systems; and etch tools, including inductively coupled plasma etching, reactive ion etching, deep silicon etching, atomic layer etching, and ion beam etching systems. It also provides low temperature systems, such as dilution refrigerators, high field magnets, and cryostats; optical imaging products, including cameras, confocal microscopy, and 3d and 4d visualisation software; nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) products comprising NMR spectrometers, TD-NMR research, QA/QC analyzers, and rock core analyzers; and X-Ray sources, tubes, and power supply products. Its products are used in various industries, such as advanced manufacturing, agriculture and food, astronomy, automotive and aerospace, bio imaging and life science, chemical and catalysis, energy generation and storage, forensics and environment, geology, petrology, mining, metals, alloys, composites, ceramics, pharma, photonics, polymers, quantum technologies, semiconductors, microelectronics, and data storage. Oxford Instruments plc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts. It also provides additive electronics robotics and control systems, which includes surface-mount-technology, an electronics assembly equipment for electronic components on Hi-PEDs and PCBs, catering to various manufacturing and volume requirements; and ink delivery systems, which controls electronics, software, and ink delivery systems for digital printing. In addition, the company sells various materials that are developed in-house, including nanoparticle conductive and dielectric inks, polymer and composite resins, and ceramic and metal slurries, as well as offers software solutions for its products. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

